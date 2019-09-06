Latest News Regarding Plans For SmackDown and NXT On FOX

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there are still plans for NXT stars to be called up to the main roster so NXT isn’t going to be considered an equal third brand. The announces are expected on separate brands which would mean Corey Graves will end up on one show.

Meltzer noted the following regarding the Smackdown brand:

“The idea is that FOX will present that show like it is a legitimate sports draft. Starting on Smackdown is supposed to be a sign that Smackdown is no longer the B show as well.”

There is apparently talk about Renee Young moving to Smackdown since she’ll be hosting the WWE FS1 show and FOX is reportedly high on her.