Latest News Regarding Possible Changes To This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame

TheSportsDaily.com is reporting that there will be no inductors for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. In addition to that, the site is also reporting that the speeches will be cut down to a 15-minute time limit.

However, a source from WWE gave the following statement to F4WOnline.com:

“While we are looking at format options, the plan is to have inductors, but there could be a mix of ways to introduce inductees. We are also looking at flow, but I don’t know where the 15 minute time limit info is coming from.”