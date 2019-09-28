Latest News Regarding RAW Commentary, Edge Leaving Podcast

– In an interview with CommercialAppeal.com, Jerry Lawler discussed the changes to the WWE RAW commentary team:

“I got a call about it Tuesday morning from Kevin Dunn,” Lawler said. “He said, ‘I’ve got a proposition for you. It may be good news, and it may be bad news.’ He knows I don’t like to travel a whole lot anymore, so that was the bad part. I said, ‘What’s the good part?’ He said, ‘We want you back on RAW.’ He told me it’s for however long I want to do it, so that sealed the deal,” Lawler said. “It was Paul (Heyman’s) idea to put Vic and Dio on RAW,” Lawler said. “Apparently, what I was told, Vince (McMahon) said, ‘You can’t throw these two new, young guys on our flagship show. Call King.’ That’s how it happened.”

– Edge recently announced that he will be retiring from his podcast with Christian, E&C Pod of Awesomeness, but it’s believed that Christian will keep the podcast going in some form. Edge stated:

“As much as it sounds like, ‘Well, how can you not squeeze that in?’, there’s more to it than what you hear of us flapping our gums. There’s the logistics of it, separate schedules, different places, guests, things like that. It just ended up being one of those deals where it’s kind of hard to navigate for me right now for me, so yeah, this will be my last episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness.”