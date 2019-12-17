Latest News Regarding Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominic Wrestling In WWE

In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Rey Mysterio commented on his son Dominic wrestling in WWE:

“I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully.”

“I’m hoping that my son can be ready by next year. I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I’m just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match, so let’s hope that it’s next year, by the end of the year 2020. I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It’ll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he’s very well-identified right now.”