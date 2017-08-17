Latest News Regarding Ric Flair’s Surgery and Recovery

The latest regarding Ric Flair’s surgery from Monday is that he had part of his bowel removed due to what was thought to be an intestinal blockage. There was fear that he was not going to survive the surgery. While the surgery did end up being a success, there were complications including an infection. It’s possible that Flair will be in the hospital for over a month as there are hopes he will be able to fight off the infection and regain kidney function.

It’s believed that years of alcohol consumption played a role in his current health problems. In a recent interview with SI.com, Flair talked about his issues with drinking:

“I had one vice. I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”