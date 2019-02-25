Latest News Regarding Roman Reigns’ Big Announcements

– Good Morning America is now advertising Roman Reigns’ Tuesday appearance as “an announcement you can’t miss.”
TOMORROW MORNING: @WWERomanReigns shares his story only on @GMA. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/15R8IKmgxb
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019
– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about tonight’s RAW:
Big RAW tonight from ATL. The Flair angle has been in the works for weeks now, so it should come off well. As for Roman Reigns, I’m expecting positive news. I have a feeling which way his announcement is going, but it’s something “that’s being kept from nearly everyone.” 😉
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 25, 2019