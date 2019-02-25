Latest News Regarding Roman Reigns’ Big Announcements

– Good Morning America is now advertising Roman Reigns’ Tuesday appearance as “an announcement you can’t miss.”

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about tonight’s RAW:

Big RAW tonight from ATL. The Flair angle has been in the works for weeks now, so it should come off well. As for Roman Reigns, I’m expecting positive news. I have a feeling which way his announcement is going, but it’s something “that’s being kept from nearly everyone.” 😉

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 25, 2019