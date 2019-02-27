Latest News Regarding Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule and WrestleMania 35

Roman Reigns is now being advertised for all upcoming WWE RAW TV tapings though early May. Reigns is also being advertised for dates on WWE’s upcoming European tour.
Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding Roman Reigns and WrestleMania 35:
Chatting with a source this AM regarding WrestleMania…WWE is now figuring out where to slot Roman Reigns on the card, with multiple options on the table. Along with Reigns, John Cena’s matchup is also still in discussion. Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play.
