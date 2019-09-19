Latest News Regarding Several Inactive WWE Superstars

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some updates regarding missing WWE superstars.

Meltzer noted that “The Usos are scheduled back somewhat soon. Basically when they have an idea to bring them back.” Meltzer added that the same scenario applies to Sheamus and it’s just a matter of WWE coming up with a storyline for him.

The chances of Jason Jordan wrestling again seem to be less likely than Sheamus. There is still a “never say never” thought process.

There is no definite word regarding Kacy Catanzaro’s status with WWE. She continues to be on a leave of absence and reportedly hasn’t been seen at the Performance Center as of late.