Latest News Regarding The Becky Lynch – Charlotte Flair Feud

WWE announced Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella in a triple threat match for this week’s Smackdown Live. The winner will face Asuka for the Smackdown women’s title at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka was originally the planned match for the PPV but WWE has possibly changed plans.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch called out Charlotte for photoshopping her (Charlotte’s) head on Britney Spears’ body: