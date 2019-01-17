Latest News Regarding The Returns of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

While Kevin Owens is expected to be cleared to wrestle again soon, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE is planning to keep Owens off television until after Wrestlemania 35. Owens has noticeably dropped some weight since his last appearance on RAW.

Regarding Sami Zayn’s recovery from injury, Zayn has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to prepare for his return. Zayn’s return date is unknown but it’s also possible that WWE will hold off on bringing him back until after Wrestlemania as well.

The video packages that aired on RAW recently were done to simply remind fans that Owens and Zayn will be back at some point.