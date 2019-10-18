Latest News Regarding The Undertaker and His Crown Jewel Status

Even though The Undertaker was mentioned in the first announcement for the Crown Jewel PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that neither him nor Bill Goldberg are currently expected to be on the show. The belief is that they aren’t being used since WWE is already promoting major attractions such as Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury.

Perhaps to make up for not being on the show, The Undertaker did make an appearance in Saudi Arabia and was part of a parade to celebrate the opening of Riyadh Season. The parade including a giant float of Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Just saw the undertaker in the opening of Riyadh season festival in Saudi Arabia 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/RLTHySO2qF — ‏FARES .. 11 💙👑 (@_FGH07) October 17, 2019