Latest News Regarding The Undertaker and John Cena At WrestleMania 35

Brad Shepard of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast discussed Elias’ concert for Wrestlemania and who might interrupt him:

“WWE is now operating as if The Undertaker will not be at WrestleMania which is a big surprise to people internally. They did expect he would probably at least appear, they would work it out. Doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now at least as of right now they’re operating as if he won’t be there. So very interesting.”

“WWE are considering having John Cena interrupt Elias’ performance at WrestleMania.”