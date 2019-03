Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding The Undertaker’s status for WrestleMania 35:

Getting a ton of Undertaker / WrestleMania questions. Here’s what I’ll say: it would shock me 100% if he didn’t appear on the show. He’ll be there.

TBD as to whether he’s in an actual match or not. Discussions were ongoing this week. Taker news is always tight lipped backstage.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 8, 2019