Latest News Regarding The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Plans

Twitter account @BeltFanDan noted the following about the WWE women’s tag team titles:

“The old female Penny style tags were delivered early Summer like I reported. WWE did not like the final product nor the reaction to the leak.

Original plan was the Bayley/Sasha feud was to lead to them winning the womens tags around SummerSlam. The plans changed and reworked with Evolution in mind, then scrapped.

New designed belts were ordered as seen, Wildcat did them as well. I was not told when to expect them, but Sasha/Bayley are still supposed to be heavily involved.

This is not the first time WWE has had new belts made only to scrap them. Several years ago, they had a new ECW belt made with a diamond plate texture main plate and chain link side plates with removable nameplates. This belt was never used because apparently CM Punk did not like it. It resides today in the belt chest at WWE warehouse.

I was also told that both Raw and Smackdown tag belts will be changed to have removable team side plates which I also reported over a year ago when the idea was brought up. This was also proposed for the United States belt.”