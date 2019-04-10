Latest News Regarding Vince McMahon’s Current WWE Role

In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, Triple H commented on Vince McMahon’s current role with WWE:

“Vince has the most incredible work ethic of any person I have ever seen. It’s impossible to hang with him on a long term basis even at 73. It’s crazy. He still trains every day, still does everything but he’s hands on on so many things. Not because he micromanages or not because he can’t let people succeed and do things. When it comes to creative and the shows, he’s at Raw and SmackDown every week. That’s the part that he loves.

He found himself as a business man but that’s what he loves to do and he’s awesome at it. That is his passion. He won’t give that up, not because he should, it’s his passion.”