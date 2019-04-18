Latest News Regarding WWE’s Plans For Samoa Joe

In addition to Samoa Joe being sick, the belief is that WWE wanted to do an angle to introduce Joe to RAW which is why there was no mention of his name this week. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“They want to do an angle to introduce him […] I guess in his case — maybe they’ll be another person, I don’t know, but in his case the angle that he was supposed to do this week he’s going to do next week — if he’s healthy.”

Joe was originally supposed to be involved in a segment with Braun Strowman during this week’s RAW. A feud between Joe and Strowman is still expected.

According to PWInsider.com, Joe is scheduled to be at Monday’s RAW taping and is not slated to appear on next week’s Smackdown Live.