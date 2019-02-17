Latest On Alleged Affair Between Corey Graves and Carmella, More Texts Revealed

As previously noted, Corey Graves’ wife Amy Polinsky has publicly accused him of having an affair with WWE star Carmella.
Amy posted the following Instagram video:
Corey Graves’ wife posts a message of Carmella sent their child a birthday wish. pic.twitter.com/vO23pGhLsv
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) February 17, 2019
Enzo Amore also tweeted about the situation:
“My kids love you, I love you, I’ll blow you…” ~ @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/GopdQF8SoK
— nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) February 17, 2019
Amy posted the following text exchange that Graves had with another person regarding the situation: