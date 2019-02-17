Latest On Alleged Affair Between Corey Graves and Carmella, More Texts Revealed

As previously noted, Corey Graves’ wife Amy Polinsky has publicly accused him of having an affair with WWE star Carmella.

Amy posted the following Instagram video:

Enzo Amore also tweeted about the situation:

Amy posted the following text exchange that Graves had with another person regarding the situation:

Another uncomfortable exchange in the graves saga…

