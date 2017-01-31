Latest On Big E – McDonald’s, McMahon Family Video From WWE 24, Fans On Goldberg – Brock Lesnar

– Below is another clip from last night’s WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 32, featuring footage of an emotional Vince McMahon and other McMahon family members after Shane McMahon’s Hell In a Cell match against The Undertaker. Shane says he broke down after the match because his entire family was there. He went over and hugged Vince, which was one of his first pats on the back that night. Shane says being a part of the event his father created is another magical moment he’ll never forget.

– After Paul Heyman’s promo on Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on last night’s RAW, WWE has a new poll asking fans if Goldberg really is a “Yeah, but…” for Lesnar’s career. As of this writing, 69% voted, “yes, Goldberg has never lost to Lesnar and clearly has his number.” The rest went with, “No, Lesnar’s accomplishments are too massive to ever be overshadowed.”

– As noted, Big E revealed on Twitter that he received another package from McDonald’s over the weekend. This time they sent him a limited edition bottle of their Big Mac Special Sauce. The fast food chain replied to Big E’s tweet and invited The New Day to a dance party with the new Big Mac sizes, seen below: