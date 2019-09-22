Latest On Bray Wyatt’s Current Push In WWE

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding WWE’s plans to push Bray Wyatt as a top star:

“If all goes according to plan, Wyatt will continue as one of the biggest (if not the biggest) heels in the company and at some point (it could be years from now) he’ll turn into one of (if not the biggest) babyfaces in the company. People in WWE are aware of the babyface reactions he is getting right now but I’m told there are no plans for him to turn right now.”

Vince McMahon is reportedly on board with Wyatt’s ideas for the character.

Wyatt wrestled Seth Rollins over the weekend and lost the match via disqualification but ended up taking Rollins out with the Mandible Claw.