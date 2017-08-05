Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future, Rusev Reacts To Eva Marie Leaving WWE

– Regarding Brock Lesnar’s future with WWE, he is still being advertised for the No Mercy PPV on September 24th. It’s unlikely that WWE would pull from Lesnar from the PPV to advance a storyline where he leaves the company. The belief is that the ‘Lesnar leaves if he loses at Summerslam’ storyline was done simply to capitalize on the Jon Jones fight speculation and create more intrigue in the fatal four-way match. Unless there is a change of plans, Lesnar is expected to retain the Universal Title at Summerslam. If Lesnar does fight Jones, it will probably happen next summer after Wrestlemania when he would have a few months to train for the fight.

– Rusev posted the following which was presumably about Eva Marie leaving WWE as it was sent out about an hour after Marie announced her departure: