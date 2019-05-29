Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule, Lars Sullivan Twitter Account

– In an interview with TVInsider.com prior to RAW, Paul Heyman indicated that Brock Lesnar will be working more dates for WWE than he did in 2018:

“I think you’ve already seen more of Brock Lesnar than I think people had any right to expect by the middle of May. Certainly, nobody called this shot. Since Brock Lesnar is about to announce the title he is going to focus on, I think you’re going to see more of Brock Lesnar in 2019 than you did in 2018. How much more? Again, why spoil the surprise?”

– One day after the announcement that Lars Sullivan will face the Lucha House Party at Super Showdown, the official Twitter account of Sullivan has been shut down. Sullivan had been largely inactive on the account since his controversial posts from bodybuilding.com first went viral.