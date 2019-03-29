Latest On Charlotte Flair’s Title Win, Becky Lynch’s Speaks Out On Her Recent Tweets

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Diva Dirt noted the following about Charlotte winning the Smackdown women’s title win:

– In an interview with CBS, Becky Lynch commented on her recent Twitter messages which have generated buzz with fans:

“I obsess about this. We have maybe five or 10 minutes if we’re lucky when we’re on TV every week. But when we have social media, we have a live microphone 24/7. So it’s a chance to get my message across unfiltered, uncensored and get people to really care and [to] entertain. It’s just a matter of obsessing about that and making sure that people care more about this than they do about anything else.”

