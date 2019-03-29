Latest On Charlotte Flair’s Title Win, Becky Lynch’s Speaks Out On Her Recent Tweets

– Diva Dirt noted the following about Charlotte winning the Smackdown women’s title win:

According to @Colohue, a source close to @divadirt w/sources in WWE, the main event at #WrestleMania features both titles in order to keep options open for Vince, after the shakeup. Vince is not yet convinced he wants Lynch on Raw after SDLive moves to FOX. Article to follow! — Diva Dirt (@divadirt) March 29, 2019

– In an interview with CBS, Becky Lynch commented on her recent Twitter messages which have generated buzz with fans:

“I obsess about this. We have maybe five or 10 minutes if we’re lucky when we’re on TV every week. But when we have social media, we have a live microphone 24/7. So it’s a chance to get my message across unfiltered, uncensored and get people to really care and [to] entertain. It’s just a matter of obsessing about that and making sure that people care more about this than they do about anything else.”