Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Injury, Backstage News On The War Raiders Name Change

– Both Daniel Bryan and Sheamus were not at WWE television this week due to injuries, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson noted regarding Bryan’s injury coming off Wrestlemania 35 is that the “nature of the situation has been closely guarded.”

– The War Raiders, now known as The Viking Experience, was originally going to be referred to as The Bezerkers, PWInsider.com is reporting. It’s possible that the name was dropped since formerly WWE star John Nord used the name The Bezerker in the early 1990’s.