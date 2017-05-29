Latest On David Otunga’s WWE Return, Jinder Mahal Surprised (Video), Video From Most Diverse WWE Tryouts Ever

– RAW announcer David Otunga is set to make his WWE TV return during the Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show next Sunday but he won’t be returning to RAW until the end of the summer. For those who missed it, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confirmed on his podcast that he’s working the RAW announce table “until the end of the summer.” As noted, Otunga’s RAW commentary debut was delayed due to a movie he was filming.

– Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal receiving a surprise welcome from the folks at Nutrition Solutions as he arrived to pick up his meal prep. Several WWE Superstars use the service for meals while on the road.

– Below is more video from the recent WWE tryouts in Dubai at the Opera House, which WWE is calling their most diverse tryout ever featuring more than 30 athletes from around the globe.