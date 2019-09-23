Latest On Finn Balor – WWE, Shawn Michaels Comments On Dolph Ziggler

– Finn Balor, who has been taking a brief hiatus from WWE and recently got married, is scheduled for next month’s Australian tour. Balor is currently scheduled to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Intercontinental Title during that tour.

– In an interview with State Of Combat Podcast, Shawn Michaels commented on being part of the angle to setup Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam:

“I never know when the phone call is going to come and I’m going to jump on a plane,” Shawn explained. “I was just sort of doing what I was asked to do. If nothing else, with all these years later, after 30 years, I’m a pretty good employee. I just do what I am told, so to speak. It was fun to do but there was absolutely no thought of me and Dolph or anything like that. It was always going to be Bill Goldberg, but perhaps they needed somebody to light the fuse for Dolph Ziggler in that respect and I was the guy to do it as best as I could.”