Latest On Hideo Itami’s Call Up From NXT, Total Divas Preview With Carmella, Natalya

– Above is a preview for this week’s Total Divas episode, featuring a look at new cast member Carmella. As noted, Ms. Money In the Bank joined the cast for this season along with Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

– WWE officials are moving forward with plans for Hideo Itami’s call-up to the main roster for WWE 205 Live and the cruiserweight division. PWInsider notes that the word going around at today’s WWE TV tapings in Manchester is that Itami’s call-up is expected to happen very soon.

– As seen below, Dolph Ziggler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya held an anti-bullying rally and met kids through Manchester United and their Foundation earlier today in England: