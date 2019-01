Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the chances of John Cena being an entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match:

“Cena, yeah let’s put it this way from what I’m told the people who work in the company, the people who work in creative were always under the impression that Cena is not working the Rumble and they would be very surprised if he is because there is no reason to lie about that one.”