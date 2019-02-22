Latest On Matt Hardy’s Status With WWE

Matt Hardy revealed on Twitter that he has 11 days left on his current WWE deal:
#TBT 2014 As both the @MCWWrestling & #ExtremeRising Champion, whilst working dozens of territories.
I’ve always felt comfortable outside of the @WWE. pic.twitter.com/8UufdFKQDy
— Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019
Not a threat at all, just a fact. I have 11 days left on my current deal. I love @WWE, but I’m 100% comfortable being outside the walls of pro wrestling’s "Alexandria" Safe-Zone. I’m a born SURVIVALIST.
My previous tweet will NEVAH face DELETION.
— Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019