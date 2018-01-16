Latest On Movie Being Made About Vince McMahon’s Life

It was reported last year that Sony’s TriStar was creating a biopic about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that is titled Pandemonium. WWE Studios is involved in the project as President Michael Liusi is one of the producers of the movie. It should be noted that most of the script is not historically correct and is expected to be heavily changed. Bradley Cooper had been offered the role of Vince McMahon in the movie.

An update on the movie possibly being made has surfaced online. The updated screenplay has been completed and turned into the studio. If the studio approves, the script is expected to be sent to Cooper for him to review it. If all goes as planned then the film is expected to be shot in the Spring.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot with Tina Fey) are set to direct the movie. Zaftig Films’ Charlie Gogolak will serve as Executive Producer while and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworn will produce.