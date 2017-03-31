Latest On Nikki Bella’s Status For WrestleMania, Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania Weekend Update

– As noted earlier, Nikki Bella revealed in a YouTube video that she hurt her neck and recently had X-Rays done.

Nikki posted another video stating that the results came back and she is cleared to compete at Wrestlemania. You can check out the video below:

– Hulk Hogan’s new beach shop in Orlando, FL opened today. When asked by fans about a potential Wrestlemania 33 appearance, Hogan has continued to deny that he will be part of the show. Hogan is scheduled to be signing autographs at the shop from noon to 4PM on Wrestlemania Sunday. The shop is located less than ten miles from the Camping World stadium.

Video footage from the beach shop opening can be seen below: