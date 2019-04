— The latest edition of WWE Day Of takes you behind the scenes of the Superstar Shake-up.

— After appearing on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE since January, Nikki Cross did not get assigned to either brand during the Superstar Shake-up. Despite that, Cross is expected to join Raw.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider was told that Cross is slated to join Raw. Dave Meltzer also reports that Cross will be at Raw tonight in Des Moines, Iowa, or at least backstage.