Latest On Priscilla Kelly’s Controversial Bloody Tampon Spot (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Priscilla Kelly, who competed in WWE’s 2018 Mae Young Classic, is drawing a lot of attention online for utilizing a “used” tampon as a weapon during a match a few days ago.

Suburban Fight, which stages bar-style pro wrestling, hosted an event last Sunday at a music venue in Los Angeles, California. Every match on the card had no rules and no ring, so all of the action was done with a live crowd surrounding the wrestlers in an open space. Kelly faced a female wrestler by the name of Tuna, and while Tuna was laid out in a chair, Priscilla yelled out, “You want a taste of the tuna?” Kelly then dug into her tights and pulled out what appeared to be a bloody tampon (certainly gimmicked) and stuffed it into her opponent’s mouth.

Video of this was posted on Twitter and has garnered over 200,000 views so far.

While the video is a few days old, Gail Kim drew a lot more attention to it today by subtweeting in a critical manner.

I’m seeing this post of a women’s match that got disgusting and I’m not gonna repost it Bc it’s seriously a disgrace. Why??? Whoever thought that was a spot that was gonna get a pop and was worth it….. NO. how about telling a story in the ring with your wrestling instead? — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 5, 2019

The video then drew a wide-range of responses from Jim Ross, Joey Ryan, Tessa Blanchard, Hurricane Helms, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Tommy Dreamer.

I would never censor anyone’s artistic creativity. To each their own. The telltale sign will be if it connects with an audience. If it finds an audience then can it really be considered wrong? If it doesn’t then it’ll die. You can’t stop change. Trying will only make you bitter. https://t.co/vS55SWUUEq — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 6, 2019

I am actually disgusted with this. https://t.co/8gOU0MykWT — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 5, 2019

I wonder if it was a First Blood Match. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/gwF8cudxNh — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 5, 2019

In plain English, I am fucking repulsed. There are no words for that level of pure filth. Don’t @ me with any comparisons because there are none. — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) January 5, 2019

Dear @priscillakelly_

I get it

Its Mr.Socko female cousin

Ms.Stinkflo

Whatever it takes to entertain

You my dear are HARDCORE

👍👏🤣🤮 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 6, 2019

WWE producer Road Dogg also gave his opinion on the incident, which caused Ryan to question how it’s different from WWE showing Mae Young giving birth to a hand on TV.

Would you say the same about Mae Young? Or is period blood somehow worse than placenta? Cause they showed that shit on TV. Honest question. https://t.co/njIQPxQ3DU — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 6, 2019

Joey, that was equally disgusting. It was a different time and I, personally am a different person now. If y’all are entitled to your opinions, how come I’m not? Cuz I work for the company that did that? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) January 6, 2019

Kelly defended the spot in a series of tweets:

Hey guys. Ya know, it's all fake. 21+ show with a bar. Can't take life so serious all the time. Call me what you will… 🌹 — The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 5, 2019

Really had no intentions of going "viral", I just thought it was funny. But thanks, guys! — The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 5, 2019

A penis is funny and awesome. A vagina is disgusting and trashy. #Equality? — The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 6, 2019

Road Dogg later apologized to Kelly for attacking her character as a person earlier in various tweets knocking the spot.

I’d like to personally apologize to you ma’am. While I don’t agree with the spot, I should not have attacked your character as a person and I am sorry. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) January 6, 2019

Kelly is 21 years old, a native of Georgia and has been wrestling for since 2015. She lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the First Round of the Mae Young Classic.