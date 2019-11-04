Latest On Ring Of Honor’s Backstage Turmoil

Casey Michael of SquaredCircleSirens.com noted the following regarding backstage turmoil in Ring of Honor that was brought to light by former ROH creative member and producer Joey Mercury:

“Lots of people reaching out to me about the ROH news that has come out. It’s even worse than what Joey is saying. Feel bad for lots of the talent who worked for them, especially WOH. People have reached out to me saying that ROH made them sign waivers and stuff saying they were paid before wrestling and still have yet to be paid for work. Also, that Bully [Ray] vetoed bringing in popular indie girls and was fixated on bringing in Velvet and Angelina, saying they were bigger stars. They used to have a bigger team working with WOH but many left and decided to do other things in the promotion as no matter what they did and said nothing changed for the girls in WOH. WOH does high numbers on youtube so the demand for a division is there. Many within it have voiced frustrations and it has fallen on deaf ears. WOH Wed. was brought up, about how long content took to be put up, how they should run woh matches at least at every show. Worth noting that everyone in ROH says Velvet and Angelina are great to work with and good to have around, just they don’t feel like they were bigger names than the names they were looking into bringing in.”