Latest On Ronda Rousey – WWE, AEW’s TV Debut Date

– It appears that Paul Heyman being in charge of WWE RAW could increase Ronda Rousey’s chances of returning to WWE. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted:

”Heyman is very popular with the crew. He’s completely up-to-date on everyone and everything. His influence with McMahon has grown. Having Heyman in the role strengthens the idea of Lesnar staying and Rousey returning.”

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW’s television show, expected to be called Wednesday Night Dynamite, will likely be debuting on October 2nd. Wednesday has been said to be the front runner for months and will probably air from 8-10 Eastern time unless something changes.