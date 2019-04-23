Latest On Sasha Banks – WWE, What You Didn’t See On RAW

– With Sasha Banks missing RAW for the 3rd straight week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on her status with the company:

“Sasha Banks’ situation is unchanged, they are right now at a stalemate. The word is that if she wants to sit out the rest of her contract, she can sit out the rest of her contract. If you know what that means, that means she’s going to be sitting out forever because they are going to add time for her not working.”

– After this week’s WWE RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match. Rollins pinned Lashley with the stomp and celebrated with his hometown fans in Des Moines, IA.