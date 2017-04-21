Latest On The Bollywood Boyz Gimmicks, Tye Dillinger Behind-The-Scenes, NXT Tickets

– As noted, SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger worked his last WWE NXT live events this past weekend. WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video of Dillinger at the live event in Concord, North Carolina on Saturday.

– Tickets for the NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University on May 25th are now on sale and it’s worth noting that several hundred tickets are still available. The NXT TV tapings usually sell out pretty quickly. These are the first tapings after the “Takeover: Chicago” event during WWE Backlash weekend. Tickets for these tapings were first put on sale for fans in attendance after Wednesday’s Full Sail TV tapings ended, something the brand hasn’t done in around 18 months.

– We noted during Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University that the former Bollywood Boyz accompanied Jeet Rama to the ring for his dark match win over Max Stardom. It was incorrectly reported that The Bollywood Boyz were using the new Singh Brothers gimmick that they debuted on SmackDown while helping Jinder Mahal become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton. The brothers were introduced as The Bollywood Boyz and were back to dancing like before.

It’s also worth noting that The Bollywood Boyz Twitter account still shows the old gimmick but they did tweet the following on Thursday: