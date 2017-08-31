Latest On The Undertaker In New York For WWE SummerSlam Weekend, Kane On Undertaker’s Future

– The Undertaker being in New York for Summerslam weekend had nothing to do with 2K Sports or a video game despite recent speculation from Jerry Lawler, according to Dave Meltzer. There still hasn’t been a confirmed reason as to why Undertaker was in town.

– During an appearance on The Ross Report, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) was asked if The Undertaker will wrestle again. Here was his response:

“He deserves and I think he’ll be able to do what he wants and it’s going to be up to him. And in the end, I think it’ll be, his decision will be the quality of what it is. And certainly, he [has] been one of those guys that when you watch him at WrestleMania, it’s like, ‘golly, does the guy ever age?’ And I think that will ultimately be how he feels he will be able to perform will be the deciding factor.”

Kane added that he would like to wrestle Undertaker again or team up one last time but doesn’t believe it will happen.