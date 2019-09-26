Latest On Tom Phillips’ WWE Status, Billy Graham Health News

– WWE announced changes to the commentary teams earlier today with Tom Phillips no longer being assigned to a brand. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding Phillips:

I've heard that as of right now Tom Phillips will be doing some "producing." That term is very broad and vague in WWE — Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful.com TALL OF FAMER (@SeanRossSapp) September 26, 2019

– WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham wrote the following on Facebook regarding his recent health issues:

“Heart Issues

Hey fans, I am back home from the Mayo Clinic Hospital. I wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. I need rest right now but by this coming Sunday evening I will give all my Facebook fans an in-depth report on the status of my heart. All I will say for now is that I have suffered a heart attack and am in constant heart failure. I am of course on medications for my heart and will be for the remainder of my life. I am keeping the faith and will fight !!!

Superstar Billy Graham”