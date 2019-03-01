Latest On Tommaso Ciampa’s Injury, Becky Lynch – Ronda Rousey Twitter Feud Spoofed

– In an update on Tommaso Ciampa being injured, PWInsider.com is reporting that Ciampa is dealing with a neck injury that forced WWE to change plans for this past Monday’s RAW. Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were originally scheduled to be part of a four-way tag team match against Zack Ryder/Curt Hawkins, Aleister Black/Ricochet, and a 4th team. The injury is said to have been lingering for the last four to five weeks and the decision was made to pull him from the RAW match this week.

– Tyler Breeze and Luke Harper poked fun at Ronda Rousey’s Twitter feud with Becky Lynch: