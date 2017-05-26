Latest On UK Wrestling Promotion Willing To Pay More Than One Million For CM Punk

5 Star Wrestling owner Dan Hinkles was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. After receiving much buzz about offering CM Punk $1 million to participate in the 128-man tournament, Hinkles cleared the air by debunking any notion that it was a publicity stunt. He also clarified the tweet that was sent out confirming Punk’s signing.

Hinkles also stated that he is willing to offer Punk more than the initial $1 million, and would love to talk to Dana White about allowing Punk to compete for 5 Star Wrestling.