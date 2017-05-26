cm-punk3

Latest On UK Wrestling Promotion Willing To Pay More Than One Million For CM Punk

Published On 05/26/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

5 Star Wrestling owner Dan Hinkles was the latest guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. After receiving much buzz about offering CM Punk $1 million to participate in the 128-man tournament, Hinkles cleared the air by debunking any notion that it was a publicity stunt. He also clarified the tweet that was sent out confirming Punk’s signing.

Hinkles also stated that he is willing to offer Punk more than the initial $1 million, and would love to talk to Dana White about allowing Punk to compete for 5 Star Wrestling.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.