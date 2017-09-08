Latest On When Samoa Joe Is Expected To Return To Action

Samoa Joe has been out of action since late August after suffering a knee injury during a match with John Cena at a WWE live event. WWE had planned for him to wrestle Cena on Raw on August 28, but the match was dropped.

While a timetable for his return was initially set at four to six weeks, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Joe is now slated to return to action at the end of October.

Joe last wrestled on the post-SummerSlam edition of Raw on August 21. The former NXT Champion partnered with The Miz in a losing effort to John Cena and Roman Reigns.