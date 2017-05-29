mitb

Latest On Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Asuka’s Winning Streak

05/29/2017

– At this point, there has still been nothing officially announced about WWE doing a Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It’s believed that if WWE decides to do the match, something will happen on this week’s Smackdown Live to set it up. If the match does happen, there might only be four participants unless WWE decides to call up someone from NXT.

– WWE has been referencing Asuka surpassing Goldberg’s winning streak on social media and has also released a t-shirt:

