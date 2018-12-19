Latest Reaction To Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, News On Asuka’s Push

Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast discussed the backstage reaction to Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC and here is what Shepard said:

“Internal reaction on Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose at TLC. I asked a source in the company about this. They said that Seth and Dean was a ‘flop’ and believe fans are over The Shield stuff. In fact, they went on to rant on the treatment of Seth Rollins and how him beating Hunter at WrestleMania was a ‘massive waste of time’ and wasn’t nearly the making of a star that they thought it was.”

Shepard also commented on Asuka’s push:

“Certain people in WWE love Asuka. Now here’s the key: Vince doesn’t but everyone else does apparently. Hence her booking in NXT with the Goldberg streak and then winning the first Women’s Royal Rumble. Asuka, she doesn’t sell a dime in merchandise.”