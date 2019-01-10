Latest Regarding All Elite Wrestling Having A TV Deal In The Works

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho said the following regarding All Elite Wrestling possibly having a television deal in place:
“I wouldn’t have gone to All Elite if there wasn’t a strong TV deal on the table being worked on, and there’s a couple that I know of that are on the table…”
