Latest Regarding All Elite Wrestling Having A TV Deal In The Works

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho said the following regarding All Elite Wrestling possibly having a television deal in place:

“I wouldn’t have gone to All Elite if there wasn’t a strong TV deal on the table being worked on, and there’s a couple that I know of that are on the table…”

