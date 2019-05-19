Latest Regarding Plans For Tonight’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

– WrestleVotes noted the following about tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV:

Yesterday’s rundown for Money In The Bank had the Women’s ladder match opening & the Men’s ladder match closing. Everyone knows Vince can change it up to air time, however that shows you how the creative team wants to order tonight’s show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 19, 2019

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed what WWE has planned for the Money in the Bank PPV:

Men’s ladder match: “At one point Drew was going to win at one point. That doesn’t mean he will and things can change during the day.”

Women’s ladder match: “On Friday none of them worked any house shows. They all flew home early so that tells me that they were going home to practice this thing. So now they had a couple days of practice.”