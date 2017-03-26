Latest Regarding The “Broken” Trademark Battle, Update On Eric Bischoff – TNA Legal Situation

– TNA Impact Wrestling recently added “TM” trademark symbols to all of their YouTube video titles that mentioned the “Broken” Matt Hardy phrase.

When asked by a fan if Impact Wrestling’s channel could be reported as a scam, Matt Hardy said that would be accurate because him and Reby Hardy own the trademark.

@RebyHardy @MATTHARDYBRAND If we all report Impact Wrestling to Youtube as "scam", can we get their channel blocked? Why not try pic.twitter.com/KFaJjQFMpg — Jason Usugiri (@usugirijay) March 25, 2017

Well, you are accurate. #BROKEN Matt Hardy is officially @RebyHardy & myself's licensed trademark, as stated by the US Patent Department. https://t.co/hwWCeAIAew — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2017

– On his latest podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the legal situation with Impact Wrestling and here are a few highlights…

The current litigation with TNA: “Jason Hervey and I of course have Bischoff-Hervey Entertainment. Our company is the company that contracted with TNA originally back in 2011. The letter your referencing wasn’t a “letter” it was a motion that was filed in Nashville circuit county court. I think it’s Davidson County. Once a motion like that is filed it becomes public domain. Anyone who is interested can find their way to the Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk and find a way to get those documents. It’s called a “Motion To Compel.” There are all other sorts of motions associated with that. Essentially we’ve been trying to resolve this issue quietly through the court system for quite awhile. TNA and their legal representatives just continue to fail to produce documents and fail to show up at hearings. Basically fail to do anything. So our lawyer just decided enough is enough and filed the appropriate motions and the documents will speak for themselves.”

Not being able to talk about certain things: “I don’t have to preface it but it’s my way of letting everyone know. There’s a lot of things I can’t talk about right now. It’s no secret I am in litigation with them. It’s been public knowledge for quite awhile. When you are in the middle of litigation you live in a tight little box. You can only talk about things in the public domain. You are not allowed to talk about things outside the public domain. It falls under the “confidentiality provision” in an agreement where someone can claim that they are. Rather than deal with all that muck and mire I just play it straight, stay in my little box and only talk about things out in the public domain.”