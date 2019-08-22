Latest Regarding The Location Of WWE WrestleMania 37

According to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles is currently one of the front runners to host Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. This news was reportedly confirmed by James T. Butts Jr. who is the mayor of Inglewood, California where the region’s new football stadium is being built. Twitter account @WrestleVotes also noted the following:

Along with Los Angeles being a favorite to host WrestleMania 37, a source tells me Las Vegas is also on the table. The same source states WWE has not made a decision and are considering up to 4 locations as finialists. @ArashMarkazi 1st on the LA tidbit. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 22, 2019