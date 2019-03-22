Latest Regarding Undisputed Era’s Future; WWE Thinking Of Adding A Female

The stable could be set for a surprising new addition, according to Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE may look to add Marina Shafir (who is married to Roderick Strong) to the stable should Shayna Baszler be brought onto the main roster, which is already an overdue call-up.

This would leave Marina and fellow Horsewoman Jessamyn Duke without a leader. In moving Shafir to Undisputed, Duke could then be pushed as a singles wrestler in NXT.

Meltzer notes that Shafir would “add sizzle” to Undisputed, though he acknowledges that the quartet should really be part of WWE’s next batch of NXT call-ups, rendering this move impossible — at least in developmental.

Sharif has teamed with Strong and Kyle O’Reilly two times in recent weeks at NXT live events in Florida. They most recently teamed last Saturday, losing to Mia Yim, Matt Riddle, and Punishment Martinez.

During an appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast, Kyle O’Reilly commented on Undisputed Era possibly being split up:

“I know we all don’t want this thing to end anytime soon. I know it’s wrestling. Eventually someone’s gonna have to go through the barbershop window right?” Kyle laughed. “But I think we want to ride this thing for as long as we possibly can and we’re pretty sure that creative has similar plans for us, as far as NXT is concerned. I know there’s no plans to split us up anytime soon or anything like that so, if all the stars align, it would be wonderful to eventually go to the main roster as a four-man unit because I think it would be something very unique and very special and it’s something that’s not really… a four man group? It hasn’t been done in a good while up there so I think that could be really cool and I keep my fingers crossed that we do eventually get that opportunity.”