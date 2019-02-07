Latest Regarding WWE SmackDown Moving To Fox Later This Year

During the Television Critics Association press tour, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier commented on Smackdown Live moving to the network later this year. Here are a few highlights from what Collier said courtesy of Chris Hayner:

This is going to be a pretty big change, I think. WWE has turned their bigger shows into a "week" of events with TakeOver, PPV, Raw, and SDLive. Not really possible anymore. Plus what happens Mania weekends, when TakeOver or HoF would normally run Fridays? — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) February 6, 2019

#SDLive will remain live on Fox in the fall and there will likely be *other* WWE programming on Fox sports networks. #TCA19 — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) February 6, 2019