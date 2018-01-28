Latest Royal Rumble Matches Betting Odds

The latest betting odds are in for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Paddy Power reports that Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura are still the favorites among betters to win their respective matches.

Women’s Rumble

Asuka: 11/8

Ronda Rousey: 6/4

Stephanie McMahon: 10/3

Becky Lynch: 6/1

Nia Jax: 6/1

Nikki Bella: 12/1

Sasha Banks: 12/1

Charlotte Flair: 14/1

Alexa Bliss: 16/1

Bayley: 16/1

Men’s Rumble

Shinsuke Nakamura: evens

Roman Reigns: 5/2

Dolph Ziggler: 4/1

Daniel Bryan: 9/2

Finn Balor: 6/1

Braun Strowman: 7/1

John Cena: 7/1

Elias: 10/1

Randy Orton: 12/1

Baron Corbin: 14/1